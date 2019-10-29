Image copyright PA Media Image caption Operation Brock sees one side of the M20 being used only by HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports

A plan to manage traffic congestion on a motorway in the event of a no-deal Brexit is to be stood down after coming into force on Monday morning.

Operation Brock in Kent sees one side of the M20 being used only by HGVs heading to cross-Channel ports.

All other traffic is restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite carriageway.

A Department of Transport (DoT) spokesman said the scheme would be stood down "as soon as possible".

The announcement comes following the agreement of a Brexit extension.

The DoT spokesman did not say exactly when it would be lifted, but Highways England have said the contraflow takes about 48 hours to both activate and deactivate.

The government had hoped to prevent a repeat of Operation Stack, which shut the M20 in 2015

The traffic measures are designed to keep the M20 open in both directions in case there is disruption to services across the English Channel.

Lorries heading for Europe are restricted to 30mph between junctions eight (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford) on the coastbound carriageway of the M20.

All other traffic on the motorway - including lorries carrying out UK deliveries - use a 50mph contraflow of two lanes in each direction on the London-bound side of the road, while Operation Brock is in force.

The system was last put in place in March four days ahead of the first planned Brexit date, but was deactivated three weeks later.