Migrants rescued after being seen by Channel ferry

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Border Force vessels were sent to rescue the migrants while a passenger ferry waited nearby

A group of migrants have been rescued from a dinghy after being spotted by a cross-Channel ferry.

The boat, which was carrying about 14 people, was seen by a passenger ferry sailing to Dover at 06:32 GMT.

DFDS said its ship was "tasked by Dover Coast Guard to stand by a migrant boat" until French and British authorities arrived 30 minutes later.

A second dinghy is believed to have landed undetected at Shakespeare Beach, Dover, at about 07:30.

Pupils at a nearby primary school were kept inside "as a precaution" during their morning break while Border Force and police searched the area for the dinghy's occupants.

Aycliffe Community Primary School head teacher Jacky Cox said: "As soon as it was confirmed there was no danger to pupils they were allowed out onto the playground as normal."

Image caption Lifejackets and other possessions were found discarded at Shakespeare Beach

DFDS said its ship, the Dunkerque Seaways, was "not involved in the rescue operation" and "a French warship, two Border Force vessels, the Dover lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter" arrived within 30 minutes.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.