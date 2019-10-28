Andrew Griggs guilty of murdering pregnant wife in 1999
- 28 October 2019
A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife and disposing of her body 20 years ago.
Debbie Griggs has not been seen since she disappeared from the family home in Deal, Kent, on 5 May 1999.
Jurors at Canterbury Crown Court rejected Andrew Griggs's claims that his wife, then aged 34, had walked out on him and their three young sons.
Griggs, of St Leonards in Dorset, was convicted of her murder and is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.