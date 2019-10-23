Image copyright Google Image caption A section of the M20 was closed while police investigated

A group of nine migrants has been found in a lorry travelling on the M20.

Kent Police were called at 15:40 BST to reports of people in the back of a lorry.

The group are being checked by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they were passed to Home Office immigration officers, Kent Police said.

Police closed a section of the motorway near Ashford, Kent, where the lorry was stopped, but it has since been reopened.

It came hours after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated lorry thought to have travelled to the UK on a ferry from Zeebrugge.