Migrants found aboard Kent motorway lorry
A group of nine migrants has been found in a lorry travelling on the M20.
Kent Police were called at 15:40 BST to reports of people in the back of a lorry.
The group are being checked by the South East Coast Ambulance Service before they were passed to Home Office immigration officers, Kent Police said.
Police closed a section of the motorway near Ashford, Kent, where the lorry was stopped, but it has since been reopened.
It came hours after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated lorry thought to have travelled to the UK on a ferry from Zeebrugge.