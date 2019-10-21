Image copyright PA Media Image caption Andrew Griggs is accused of murdering his wife Debbie Griggs 20 years ago

The second wife of a man accused of murdering the mother of his children has told a court she never had a "slanging match" with her husband.

Andrew Griggs, 57, denies killing Debbie Griggs and disposing of her body in May 1999.

The pregnant mother-of-three has not been seen since she disappeared from the family home in Deal, Kent, aged 34.

His new wife, also called Debbie, told the court they married in 2010, having met about eight years earlier.

Mrs Griggs has watched the trial unfold from the public gallery at Canterbury Crown Court, the jury were told.

Image caption Debbie Griggs has not been seen since May 1999

She had first learnt of the allegations on the couple's fourth date, when the defendant told her he had been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, the court heard.

Asked to describe her husband, she said: "He is caring. He is loving. He is a very generous person.

"He can be quite old fashioned sometimes, but I like that about him. I like the fact he opens doors for me and carries the shopping, that sort of thing."

The couple run a model boat making company and while they have occasional "disagreements", they "don't really have rows," she said.

"We have never had a slanging match or anything like that," she said. "Andy doesn't do that."

The defendant moved to Dorset with his parents and three young sons in 2001, the court heard earlier.

The trial continues.

