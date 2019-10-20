Image caption Thirteen migrants were transferred to a Border Force vessel off St Margaret's Bay

A group of migrants, including children, have been brought ashore after being spotted in an inflatable boat about four miles off Kent.

A Border Force vessel was deployed to intercept the boat after it had crossed the Channel, the Home Office said.

Thirteen men, women and children were transferred to the cutter and taken to St Margaret's Bay.

They presented themselves as Iranian, Egyptian and Iraqi and were transferred to immigration officials.

More than 1,300 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.