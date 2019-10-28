Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Ben Lacomba was convicted of murdering Sarah Wellgreen by a jury at Woolwich Crown Court

A taxi driver accused of killing the mother of his children and dumping her body has been convicted of her murder.

Ben Lacomba was the number one suspect when his ex-partner Sarah Wellgreen, 46, disappeared in October 2018.

The beauty therapist's body has never been found but Lacomba, 39, of New Ash Green, Kent, was convicted by a jury following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court at a later date.

Prosecutors said Lacomba decided to take drastic action when Ms Wellgreen looked to buy him out of the house where they both lived, despite having separated in 2014.

He also risked losing "day-to-day contact" with his children.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Wellgreen disappeared from her Kent home in October last year

The Crown Prosecution and Kent Police sifted through 15,000 hours of CCTV to help convict Lacomba, who met Ms Wellgreen online in 2004.

Footage shown to the court placed Lacomba in his red Vauxhall Zafira driving at about 02:00 BST on 10 October 2018, the day after she was last seen alive.

It was during this window, prosecutors said, that he dumped Ms Wellgreen's body.

Paul Simpson, deputy chief prosecutor, said: "He clearly thought he wouldn't be caught on CCTV because he took a dark country lane.

"That didn't prove to be the case and it was that evidence that allowed us to say 'you lied about your whereabouts. You weren't at home in bed, you were killing Sarah Wellgreen in a rural part of Kent'.

Image caption Paul Simpson, from the CPS, said Lacomba wrongly thought he would not be caught

"He knew in a short amount of time he would be left homeless and without day-to-day contact with his children and that is clearly something he couldn't live with so he made the decision to kill her."

During the trial, Lacomba claimed a 1.66m (5ft 5in) shovel he bought was a gift for his mother.

It was also revealed he stayed silent through nine hours of police questioning and threw two mobile phones into a river.

