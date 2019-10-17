Image copyright PA Media Image caption Andrew Griggs denies murdering his wife Debbie Griggs 20 years ago

A man accused of murdering his wife 20 years ago has told a jury that she had repeatedly threatened to walk out on their children and kill herself.

Andrew Griggs denies killing Debbie Griggs, who disappeared from their home in Deal, Kent, in May 1999.

Mr Griggs, 57, told Canterbury Crown Court that his wife experienced post-natal depression and "dark moods" after the birth of their three sons.

She often went "walkabout" after the couple argued, he said.

The body of Mrs Griggs has never been found.

The court heard how the 34-year-old had become "withdrawn, quiet and very down on herself" after giving birth.

Mr Griggs said: "Her whole personality had changed. She had no patience. She was very angry at times with the children.

"It was very stressful for both of us. She was angry with me."

He said he "didn't understand it at all," adding that her post-natal depression had caused arguments in the home.

Image caption Debbie Griggs has not been seen since May 1999

She had repeatedly threatened to walk out and on more than one occasion had told their children "I might as well go and kill myself," he said.

He said his wife had been "slightly heavy handed" with their three sons, adding: "She was very aggressive with them if they were naughty."

He did not follow her strict approach to discipline because he is "a bit of a softie," he said.

The former fisherman and fishmonger told the court that he had not been present for the birth of their three sons, adding: "I would have been on the floor. I'm a bit squeamish."

Mr Griggs, of St Leonards, in Dorset, told the jury he had never hit or threatened his wife.

The couple had separated in March and Mr Griggs moved out of the family home, the court heard.

He had been "gearing up legally" to file for divorce, but stopped proceedings when the couple reconciled, jurors were told.

Asked why he did not pursue a divorce, Mr Griggs said: "I didn't want to, because I still loved Debbie and the children and I just didn't want to lose her."

The trial continues.

