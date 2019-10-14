Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Ben Lacomba said he was first aware Sarah Wellgreen had disappeared when he reported her missing on 11 October

A man accused of killing his ex-partner has told a jury he is "in no way responsible" for her disappearance or death.

Taxi driver Ben Lacomba was charged with 46-year-old Sarah Wellgreen's murder after she vanished last October.

They were living together but separated at the time of her disappearance, he told Woolwich Crown Court.

The prosecution alleges he killed her at their home in New Ash Green, Kent, before disposing of her body.

Mr Lacomba, 39, of Bazes Shaw, began giving evidence by saying: "I am in no way responsible for Sarah's disappearance. I definitely have not killed her."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Wellgreen would never have left her children, jurors have been told

Mr Lacomba said he met Ms Wellgreen in 2004, and she moved with her two older children to be with him in Majorca, where he was living at the time, and she became pregnant.

The following year, he said they moved to New Ash Green, at which time their relationship was "brilliant" and they were a "fantastic team".

However, he said they eventually split in 2014.

The jury heard they decided to give it another go in 2018 and started living together again, but he said Ms Wellgreen - a mother of five - felt it was not going as planned and they both started online dating while living in the same house.

The jury heard that in 2018 a court order was made for the property to be put on the market and the equity shared equally between them.

Asked by defence barrister Rebecca Trowler QC if the situation was "acrimonious", Mr Lacomba agreed it was.

The trial continues.

