Image caption Lee Vernon is accused of murdering his son McKenzie Ellis

A father repeatedly admitted to a social worker he had injured his baby son, Maidstone Crown Court has heard.

Social worker Coral Jenner visited Lee Vernon, 21, of Broadstairs, Kent, while he was on remand in January.

Speaking to the court by videolink, Ms Jenner said: "He said that the injuries that occurred to McKenzie 'could only have been caused by me'."

Mr Vernon denies murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but admits manslaughter.

Ms Jenner said Mr Vernon told her six-week-old McKenzie Ellis's injuries "had nothing to do with Kat", meaning the boy's mother Katrina Ellis.

She said he repeated the point up to four times during a two-hour interview.

'Angrier and angrier'

Jurors were told he said: "After I had dropped McKenzie and he did not respond I knew I was angry.

"I was anxious and paranoid, I got angrier and angrier."

Ms Jenner said he told her: "I think I tried to shake him, I might have shaken him."

She said she reported the conversation to police.

Jurors heard Mr Vernon's police interview in which he said he got up at 06:15 GMT to change McKenzie and give him a bottle.

Broken bones

He said he picked McKenzie up from the changing mat, but McKenzie flung his head back, causing him to drop him.

Mr Vernon told police McKenzie's head struck the side of the sofa before he fell on the floor and afterwards was unresponsive.

He said to police: "At this stage I was too scared to tell her (Katrina) that I had dropped him.

"I said that I had left him with pillows round him and came back and he was unresponsive."

McKenzie was taken to Margate hospital where he was unconscious and had a broken collarbone, 11 broken ribs and a brain bleed, jurors heard.

At a London hospital on 26 July, McKenzie's life support was switched off.

The trial continues.