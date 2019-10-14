Kent

Channel migrants: Ten people found in a dinghy

  • 14 October 2019
Ten migrants have been picked up and brought to Dover after attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy.

A Border Force vessel was sent to intercept the rigid-hulled inflatable boat after being alerted at about 08:00 BST.

The occupants of the boat were given a medical assessment and then sent to be interviewed by immigration officials, the Home Office said.

More than 1,300 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

