Margate broken bottle killing: Man charged with murder
- 14 October 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a 44-year-old man with a broken bottle in Margate.
Mark Miles died after being after being wounded in Sandhurst Place, Margate, at about 02:00 BST on Saturday, Kent Police said.
Richard McAuley, 23, of Northdown Road, Cliftonville, is due to appear before magistrates in Medway to face a murder charge.
The two men were known to each other, police said.