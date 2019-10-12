Image copyright Google Image caption A man was arrested in Rainham High Street shortly after Lesley Spearing's body was found

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in Kent.

The body of Lesley Spearing, 55, was found at a property in the Miers Court Road area of Rainham at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination found she died from a stab wound.

Jamie Burnett, of Old Road in Chatham, was known to Ms Spearing and has been charged with her murder. The 27-year-old is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday.