Man charged with murdering stabbed woman in Rainham
- 12 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in Kent.
The body of Lesley Spearing, 55, was found at a property in the Miers Court Road area of Rainham at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination found she died from a stab wound.
Jamie Burnett, of Old Road in Chatham, was known to Ms Spearing and has been charged with her murder. The 27-year-old is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday.