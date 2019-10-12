Margate death: Man held on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died in Margate in the early hours.
Kent Police said it was called to a property in Sandhurst Place, Margate, at 02:00 BST.
South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the scene where a man in his 40s was declared dead.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police said the two men knew each other.
An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene.