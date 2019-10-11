Image copyright Priviledge Chinembiri Image caption Priviledge Chinembiri insisted on taking a photo just after Aaron Benton found her and returned her handbag

A woman has heaped praise on a kind-hearted homeless man after he returned a bag she lost on a train.

Priviledge Chinembiri finished work as a support worker and was travelling to her home in Strood, Kent, at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

The 42-year-old realised she had boarded the wrong train and swiftly got off, but without her handbag.

Miss Chinembiri broke down in tears only for Aaron Benton to reunite her with her bag at Strood station.

She said: "I stood there blank, confused, gutted. I was in tears."

Staff at Strood had called other stations on the same line to see if her handbag had been handed in, but it was still missing.

However, Mr Benton had found her bag on the train and checked the address on her driving licence to track her down.

Image copyright Google Image caption The bag was returned to Priviledge Chinembiri as she waited at Strood Station

Mr Benton, whom she had never met before, walked into the area where she was waiting any news of her bag.

Miss Chinembiri said: "I lifted my head up and I saw a guy coming into the waiting area. I looked at him and he was holding my bag.

"It completely set me off. I jumped on to him and I hugged him."

'Good heart'

Miss Chinembiri, a single mother, now wants to help Mr Benton.

"I want to try and help and to make his life better. I think he is absolutely amazing and he deserves better. He doesn't realise how good his heart is.

"I come from Zimbabwe. We don't give bags back with money. I have never seen anything like this in my life.

"He is a good citizen. I want to see him to get him a phone as a token of my appreciation."

