Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone on 25 August

A fourteenth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Kent.

Officers investigating Andre Bent's death in Maidstone in August have charged Ali Aziz with violent disorder.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested in Glasgow and will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.

A 16-year-old boy, from the Hornsey area of north London and who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Mr Bent's murder.

Mr Bent, 21, from Lambeth, south London, died following a disturbance in the High Street during the early hours of Sunday 25 August.

Fourteen people have been arrested in total.

Nine of those were charged with violent disorder, one with murder and four were released pending further investigation.

