Image copyright Tunbridge Wells Borough Council Image caption Part of the Calverley Square development would have been built in Calverley Grounds park

Controversial plans for a new theatre, town hall and underground car park in a Kent town have been defeated.

The £108m Calverly Square project in Tunbridge Wells, including a 1,200-seat theatre and was to have been built in one of the town's parks.

The council leader said the development would have generated almost £2bn for the town's economy.

One opponent of the plan described the project as a "vampire in the neck" of the council's finances.

Image copyright Tunbridge Wells Borough Council Image caption The new theatre would have replaced the Assembly Halls in Tunbridge Wells town cente

David Scott, cabinet member for property and major projects, said the Calverley Square development would generate an additional £1.76bn for the town's economy over the next 50 years. the Local Democracy Reporting Service. reported.

He told the BBC: "If we don't have change then things will deteriorate in the town, and that's been happening for a long time."

He said it would be more cost effective to build a new theatre than redevelop the existing Assembly Halls theatre.

The Liberal opposition leader, Ben Chapelard, said: "I do not want to be here in 50 years' time paying for the 'right' project in the wrong location."

Tory councillor Sean Holden, who voted against the Calverley Square development said: "It's the right result. It was a potential vampire on the neck of the finances of Tunbridge Wells for decades to come."

Tunbridge Wells Alliance chairman, Robert Chris, said the arguments against the development were "overwhelming".

His party, which was set up in February to fight the proposals took the council leader's seat from the Conservatives at the local elections in May, as well as four other seats.

A council cross-party group, which was dedicated to overseeing the Calverley Square project, will now present alternative proposals to the council on 18 December.

