Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Sarah Wellgreen has not been seen since she disappeared in October 2018

A man accused of murdering his ex-partner handed his phone to the police but asked for it back moments later, a court heard.

Ben Lacomba, 39, of Bazes Shaw, New Ash Green, Kent, denies murdering 46-year-old Sarah Wellgreen on 9 October 2018.

The mother-of-five has not been seen since disappearing from the home she shared with taxi driver Mr Lacomba, Woolwich Crown Court was told.

Despite extensive police searches, her body has never been found.

Family liaison officer Det Con Celia King told jurors she visited the defendant's home on 14 October to seize his phone, to "see if he had anything on it to help us find Sarah".

She described Mr Lacomba as "obstructive and reluctant" about letting officers enter the property.

Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Mr Lacomba agreed to hand over his phone on 16 October, jurors heard

Asked by prosecutor Alistair Richardson how he responded to requests for his phone, she said: "Reluctantly, but he did agree. He said it had some embarrassing stuff on it."

She said Mr Lacomba sat "scrolling" through his phone, adding: "I would say he was frantically going through his phone."

Ms King said Mr Lacomba agreed officers could access his call log, contact list, texts and WhatsApp messages, but refused to grant access to his location services because he said that was turned off.

Jurors heard Mr Lacomba did not allow police to look at his deleted data.

'Changed his mind'

Shortly after leaving with his phone, Ms King was alerted by another officer that Lacomba "was behind her".

"He said he changed his mind and wanted his phone back," she said.

She said she explained he could have it back that night but he still wanted his phone back, adding: "I had to give it back."

Ms King said Lacomba agreed to take his phone to the police station the next morning, but did not.

The court heard he responded on 16 October and agreed to give her his device.

During cross-examination, Ms King - who had earlier used the word "obstructive" to describe Mr Lacomba - said she had not used the term in her original statement.

The trial continues.