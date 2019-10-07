Image copyright PA Media Image caption Andrew Griggs is accused of murdering his wife Debbie Griggs 20 years ago

A man said he wished his pregnant wife was dead before she disappeared without trace, a court has heard.

Andrew Griggs, 57, is alleged to have murdered Debbie Griggs before disposing of her body in May 1999.

Tradesman Peter Monks said Mr Griggs visited him twice in the weeks before she went missing and complained she wanted to "take half his business".

Mr Monks told Canterbury Crown Court the defendant, who denies murder, had said he "wished her dead".

The body of 34-year-old Mrs Griggs, who had lived in Deal, Kent, has never been found.

The couple, who had three sons, were experiencing marital difficulties and had separated for about a month in March 1999, the court heard.

Mr Monks, a welder, said the defendant was "very agitated" and complained of "a lot of trouble at home".

"He said he wished her dead. He was very serious, in my opinion, very angry."

'Hell will break loose'

Nic Lobbenberg QC, defending, said Mr Monks had not immediately contacted police.

He suggested: "You didn't go and tell the police, as people say it, don't they, as a turn of phrase?"

Mr Monks responded: "Not as angry as I saw him doing it."

Mr Griggs told police his wife had walked out on 5 May and not returned.

The court earlier heard he denied suspicions he was having a "sexual relationship" with a 15-year-old girl.

The day after Mrs Griggs went missing, her mother found the girl in the marital home, the court heard.

Image caption Debbie Griggs has not been since May 1999

A 1999 statement from Mrs Griggs' mother, Patricia Cameron, who died in January, was read out.

She told police she had confronted Mr Griggs about the girl and said: "Get rid of her... If Debbie comes back and she sees her, all hell will break loose."

She said her daughter's disappearance was "completely out of character... She is a mother who cares for her children."

The trial continues.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.