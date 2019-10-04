Image caption Medina Hall said restaurants should provide menus in different formats

Burger King has apologised to a blind woman with a food allergy after she was told staff were not allowed to read out a list of ingredients to her.

Medina Hall had gone to the Folkestone branch of the burger chain and told staff about her nut allergy.

She said she was told staff could give her a menu but company policy meant customers had to read it themselves.

Burger King said there was no such policy and it was "looking into this matter further".

Image caption Burger King has apologised to Ms Hall

Ms Hall said her nut allergy could trigger severe asthma attacks and so she asked for the ingredients of a brownie to be read out to her.

"I was shocked.. had I eaten it and it had nuts in, I would've had a major asthma attack and ended up in hospital," she said.

"In today's day and age you'd think they would want to read it and get it right."

A Burger King spokesman said: "We would firstly like to apologise to Medina, her experience this week is not reflective of the high standards we would expect within any of our restaurants.

"Everyone should have an enjoyable experience when they visit us and we are looking into this matter further."

He added: "I can also confirm that there is no such policy to refrain from reading allergen information to visually-impaired customers."

Ms Hall said restaurants should provide menus in alternative formats "so that we can be independent and read it ourselves".