Dover cemetery death: Two people face murder charges
- 4 October 2019
A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the body of a man was discovered in a cemetery.
Piotr Lacheta, 55, died at the scene in Cowgate Cemetery, Albany Place, Dover, at 07:00 BST on Tuesday.
Kent Police charged Claire Lunn, 47 and Justin Burnett, 37, of no fixed address, with murder on Thursday.
They have been remanded in custody and are due before Margate Magistrates' Court later. Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss urged witnesses to come forward.