Image copyright PA Media Image caption Andrew Griggs is accused of murdering his wife Debbie Griggs 20 years ago

A "keen sailor" murdered his pregnant wife and disposed of her body twenty years ago, a court heard.

Andrew Griggs, 57, is alleged to have killed mother-of-three Debbie Griggs in May 1999.

Mrs Griggs "disappeared" from the family home in Deal, Kent, aged 34 and was never seen again. Her body has never been found.

Mr Griggs, of Ringwood Road, Dorset, denies murder and the trial at Canterbury Crown Court continues.

Image caption Debbie Griggs has not been since May 1999

Duncan Atkinson QC, prosecuting, said the couple's "marriage had been going through difficulties" at Mrs Griggs suspected her husband was having an affair with a 15-year-old girl at the time she disappeared.

She was viewed by her friends and family as "devoted to her children, spending all her time caring for them," he said.

He added: "Yet without any warning, in the middle of the night on that Wednesday, she disappeared."

No trace of Mrs Griggs has ever been found, he said.

Mr Griggs was the last person to see her alive and well, the court heard.

Blood in car

Mr Atkinson said Mrs Griggs' white Peugeot 309 was found 1.3 miles away from her home several days after she disappeared.

Police found a "smear of blood matching the DNA of Debbie Griggs" in the boot of the car.

Mr Atkinson added: "The prosecution case is that Debbie Griggs did not just up and leave her husband and children in the middle of the night, never to be seen or heard of again.

"She was a devoted mother who would not have just abandoned her children. She would, if alive, have required medical help with her pregnancy."

Mrs Griggs was pregnant with the couple's fourth child which was due to be born in September 1999, the court heard.

She told friends her husband had "denied paternity and accused her of being unfaithful," Mr Atkinson said.

The couple were co-owners of Griggs Freezer Centre in South Street Deal, the court heard.

In March 1999, amid "marital difficulties", Mr Griggs opened a new business bank account in his name alone.

"Andrew Griggs had then closed the joint business account, a process that was completed on 6 May 1999, the day after Debbie Griggs disappeared."

The trial is due to last up to five weeks.

