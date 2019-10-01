Image caption Timothy Murphy slashed another inmate's face with a razor blade at HMP Swaleside

A prisoner who slashed an inmate's face with a razor blade has been handed a further six years imprisonment.

Timothy Murphy, 25, approached another prisoner at HMP Swaleside, Kent, as he was collecting his evening meal on Sunday 11 October 2017.

He then attacked the prisoner, leaving his face with a number of cuts.

Murphy, who is a convicted robber, admitted causing GBH with intent and possession of a blade in prison at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday.

The sentence will be served consecutively to a six-and-half-year sentence Murphy is currently serving for prison mutiny, and six years for robbery.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.