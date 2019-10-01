Kent

Murder arrests after man found dead in Dover cemetery

  • 1 October 2019
Cemetery Image copyright Google
Image caption Police have cordoned off Cowgate Cemetery in Dover

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a cemetery.

The body was found in Cowgate Cemetery in Dover at about 07:00 BST, Kent Police said.

The graveyard and surrounding area has been cordoned off.

Det Insp Neil Kimber said: "We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are treating the man's death as suspicious."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites