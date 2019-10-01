Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Queues at French ports could lead to an increase in migrants reaching the UK, Kent County Council has warned

Head teachers in Kent have been warned a no-deal Brexit could lead to an increase in asylum-seeking children needing education and support.

It is feared enhanced customs checks could lead to delays in France.

Longer queues at French ports may give migrants greater opportunity to board lorries bound for the UK, Kent County Council said.

The council said schools may need to find extra places for lone asylum-seeking children as a result.

Kent schools have also been told to prepare for disruption caused by congestion at the Port of Dover, with potential impact on the delivery of school meals and a warning over an increase in air pollution.

In January, the authority said that it was caring for 248 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, while it also supported more than 800 "care leavers" who arrived as children.

Councillor Ian Watts said the reference to a potential rise in unaccompanied asylum-seeking children was intended to "focus school leaders' thoughts".

He said this may "mean an increase in the numbers of children requiring a school place" or "wider impactions" on school resources "due to the levels of additional needs these young people may have".

Bridget Chapman, of Kent Refugee Action Network, said: "It's going to be very difficult for [schools] to support extra people with additional needs unless the government puts the money in."

She said the vast majority of child refugees "smuggle themselves" in the back of lorries.

She said young people should be allowed to "make asylum applications in a safe way" from outside the UK.

Local authorities have previously said central government funding for young asylum seekers it is not enough to cover the full costs.

In May, the Home Office announced a funding boost of more than £30m for local authorities looking after unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

