Image copyright PA Media Image caption Eleven people are accused of being involved with the thefts of 300 defibrillators and drugs

A group of people have been charged over the theft of more than 300 defibrillators and drugs in Kent.

Eleven people in total have been served with requisitions following thefts from ambulances and buildings in Thanet, Herne Bay, Ashford, Northfleet, Chatham and the Isle of Sheppey.

The medical equipment was stolen between September 2016 and August 2017.

Eight men and three women are due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 9 October.

Three men - one aged 35 from Herne Bay, one aged 50 from Shropshire and one aged 46 from Canterbury - face charges of theft, conspiracy to burgle, handle stolen goods, launder the proceeds of crime and two counts of conspiracy to steal.

A 28-year-old man from Herne Bay faces charges of conspiracy to steal, burgle and rob and a 43-year-old man from Herne Bay faces charges of conspiracy to steal and burgle.

A 52-year-old man from Maidstone is charged with handling stolen goods and entering into a money laundering arrangement.

A 30-year-old man from Hertfordshire faces a charge of conspiracy to steal, while a 29-year-old woman from Canterbury faces a charge of handling stolen goods.

Two women, one aged 29 from Herne Bay and the other aged 37 from Whitstable, along with a 52-year-old man from Whitstable, face charges of entering into a money laundering arrangement.

