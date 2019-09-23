Image caption Protesters were taken away in a police van after being arrested

A 91-year-old man and a 83-year-old woman are among eight people to be charged after Extinction Rebellion activists imposed a "blockade" at the Port of Dover.

Activists occupied two lanes of the A20 on Saturday and delays were also caused to traffic going into the ferry port.

The campaign group said its protest centred around the potential for food shortages as climate change develops.

In all, 10 people were arrested, eight of whom were charged.

The protest came a day after thousands of people across the UK took part in a global "climate strike day".

John Halladay, 61, of Canterbury, Kent, was charged with being an organiser of a public assembly and failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer.

Seven others were charged with failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer:

Jessica Luby, 38, of Hastings.

Ronald West, 67, of Lewes, East Sussex.

Tobias Jackson, 48, of Hastings, East Sussex.

Luke Mallett, 22, of Canterbury, Kent

Bethany Nelson, 24, of St Albans, Hertfordshire

Ursula Pethick, 83, of Robertsbridge, East Sussex.

John Lynes, 91, of St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex.

They were all bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 23 October.

Kent Police said two men, aged 65 and 67, were also cautioned for public order offences.