Image copyright Google Image caption Two of Roman Samko's passengers died as they pushed his broken down car on the A2 near Bean

An unlicensed and uninsured driver whose passengers were killed while trying to push his broken down car has been jailed.

Roman Samko drove his vehicle on the A2 in Kent in March 2018 despite knowing it was in a serious state of disrepair, Kent Police said.

It broke down close to Bean and the passengers were struck and killed while pushing the 36-year-old's vehicle.

Samko was jailed for two years at Woolwich Crown Court.

Samko, of St John's Road, Gravesend, was found guilty of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed and two counts of causing death by driving.

The court heard the collision took place at about 22:55 GMT on 10 March, moments after the VW Golf being driven by Samko came to a gradual stop on the A2 London-bound.

Despite not overtaking traffic, Samko was travelling in lane three of four when his vehicle ground to a halt.

Those in the stationary car waited for a short period before three passengers got out with the intention of pushing the car.

Seconds later, another car travelling on the A2 collided with them. Two of the men pushing the car - aged in their 20s and 30s - died at the scene.

A forensic investigator concluded the collision with the other vehicle was unavoidable due to the speed limit, the time of night, poor lighting and Samko's hazard and position lights being obscured by the men attempting to push his car.

The investigating officer also found Samko's vehicle had suffered a failure of the head gasket and was likely to have had long-term over-heating problems.

