Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed in Maidstone on 25 August

Two men have been charged as part of a police probe into the fatal stabbing of a man in Kent.

Andre Bent, 21, from London, died after being attacked in Maidstone High Street on 25 August.

Jerral Johnson, 26, and Kaline Riley, 23, both from Hornsey, north London, are charged with violent disorder.

Mr Johnson, of Boyton Close, and Mr Riley, of Campsfield Road, are due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.

A 16-year-old boy from Hornsey, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was previously charged with Mr Bent's murder.

A 29-year-old man, also from Hornsey, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been bailed until 8 October pending further inquiries.

The total number of people arrested in connection with the disturbance and Mr Bent's death now stands at 11.

One has been charged with murder, six with violent disorder and four are currently on bail.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.