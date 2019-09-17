Sarah Thomas: Woman first to swim Channel four times non-stop
- 17 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An American woman has become the first person to swim the English Channel four times non-stop.
Sarah Thomas, 37, began the epic challenge in the early hours of Sunday and finished after more than 54 hours.
The open water ultra marathon swimmer - who completed treatment for breast cancer a year ago - dedicated her swim to "all the survivors out there".
Ms Thomas was pushed back by strong tides on the final leg but finished on Tuesday at about 06:30 BST.