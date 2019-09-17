Image copyright SARAH THOMAS

An American woman has become the first person to swim the English Channel four times non-stop.

Sarah Thomas, 37, began the epic challenge in the early hours of Sunday and finished after more than 54 hours.

The open water ultra marathon swimmer - who completed treatment for breast cancer a year ago - dedicated her swim to "all the survivors out there".

Ms Thomas was pushed back by strong tides on the final leg but finished on Tuesday at about 06:30 BST.