Kent

Jeffery Mills cleared of murder over Maidstone gun death

  • 12 September 2019
Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone Image copyright Google
Image caption Andrew Jenkins was found dead in Cambridge Crescent, Maidstone

A man has been cleared of manslaughter and murder after a man was shot dead in Kent.

Jeffery Mill was found not guilty by a jury after Andrew Jenkins, 54, from Rochester, was shot dead at his home in Maidstone in March.

The 54-year-old, of Cambridge Crescent, admitted possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition.

He received a prison sentence of six years and six months at Maidstone Crown Court.

