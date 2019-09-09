Image caption Border Force took the nine men and their boat to Dover

Nine migrants heading towards the UK by boat were intercepted by Border Force.

Authorities were alerted to a small boat crossing the Channel at about 08:00 BST.

The men, who said they were Iranian, were taken to Dover and will be interviewed by immigration officers, the Home Office said.

More than 1,100 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year, with 336 in August alone.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart last month agreed to develop an "enhanced action plan" to stop vessels leaving the French coast.