Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie Elphicke was charged in July

Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has appeared in court to deny three charges of sexual assault.

The MP for Dover is alleged to have assaulted one woman in 2007 and a second woman twice in 2016.

Mr Elphicke, 48, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and denied all three charges.

In a statement in July his solicitor said he denied any wrongdoing and would defend himself "vigorously".

Mr Elphicke elected for a crown court trial and will appear at Southwark Crown Court in October.

Mr Elphicke has represented his constituency since 2010 and was a government whip from 2015 to 2016.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.