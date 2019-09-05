Image copyright NCA Image caption The seizure has been called the largest haul of lethal firearms ever found at a UK port

A man has admitted illegally importing 60 guns that were found hidden in his car at the Port of Dover.

Robert Keogh, 37, from Dublin, was stopped by Border Force as he arrived from Calais on 2 August.

After finding a converted blank-firing handgun in his car, officers called the National Crime Agency (NCA), which later found a further 59 pistols hidden around the vehicle.

The NCA said it was the largest seizure of lethal firearms at a UK port.

Keogh, who pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court, will be sentenced on 11 October.

Andrea Wilson, of the NCA, said the seizure had "deprived an organised crime group of a huge haul of firearms and significantly disrupted their plans".

"These weapons would have been moved onto the criminal market and into the hands of extremely dangerous offenders," she said.