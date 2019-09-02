Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was was stabbed to death in Maidstone

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death in Kent.

The teenager, from Hornsey in London, is accused of killing Andre Bent, 21, in Maidstone on Sunday 25 August.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Detectives have arrested eight people in total. Four of those have been charged with violent disorder while three others are on bail.

