Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Barker suffered 17 wounds including three fatal injuries

A man accused of stabbing his friend to death at a gym has told a jury he was "doing what he had to do to defend myself."

Charles Riddington, 37, denies murdering George Barker, 24, in an ambush at the Double K Gym in Bexley in November 2016.

At the Old Bailey, Mr Riddington said a knife was drawn by Mr Barker after an argument over cash owed to "big drug dealers".

He also denies possessing a knife.

Mr Riddington told the court George Barker, from South Darenth, Kent, had told three men he could not pay them the money he owed them for drugs as he himself was owed £20,000 by Mr Riddington - which Mr Riddington says was not true.

He described speaking to Mr Barker after he arrived at the gym on 14 November, 2015, saying "alright moneybags - who owes this twenty grand then George?"

Defence barrister Orlando Pownall QC asked if there was a response from Mr Barker.

Mr Riddington replied: "He said nah nah nah I haven't said that."

The defendant then said he told Mr Barker he needed to pay his bills and stop spending other people's money.

Mr Riddington told the court Mr Barker reacted by punching him and the pair began fighting, with Mr Barker brandishing a "large lock knife" from his pocket.

Grappling

Asked how he reacted after allegedly seeing Mr Barker open it, Mr Riddington told jurors: "I was so close to him I had to react split second. I grabbed his arm and pushed his arm upwards."

"Then you grabbed for the knife?" asked Mr Pownall.

"He has it in his right arm, I grabbed his wrist like that and pushed his arm upwards." Mr Riddington demonstrated to the court with his own wrist above his head.

"How long were you grappling over this knife for?" Mr Pownall asked.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Charles Riddington denies murder

Crying, the court heard Mr Riddington reply: "It seemed forever as I was so scared, it wasn't very long."

He said he noticed during the struggle that Mr Barker had been cut as he could see blood.

Eventually, he told the court, he was able to wrestle the knife from Mr Barker.

Asked by his defence counsel if he considered walking away with the knife, Mr Riddington said: "I wish it was as simple as that but it wasn't. I wasn't in control of the knife, I wasn't in total control."

It was put to him that the three fatal injuries were three stabs to Mr Barker's left flank.

"Do you accept you must have caused those?" Mr Pownall asked Mr Riddington.

"I did yes," the defendant told jurors.

Asked if he did so deliberately, Mr Riddington said: "Yes. I just wanted to get away from it."

Mr Riddington said he had not lost his temper but "I wasn't in control, no".

When asked if he could have behaved differently by the defence, Mr Riddington replied: "Maybe in the flash of the moment but as far as I'm concerned I was doing what I had to to defend myself."

Mr Riddington, of Orpington, Kent, has pleaded not guilty to murder and to possessing an offensive weapon.

The trial continues.