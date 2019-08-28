Image caption A neighbour said the woman had been taken out of primary school aged six

Police are investigating allegations of neglect after concerns were raised about a teenager, who neighbours said had not been seen for more than decade.

Officers went to a house in Tenterden after receiving "reports of concern for the welfare" of a 19-year-old woman, Kent Police said.

Two people were arrested at the property on suspicion of neglect.

A "safeguarding investigation" is under way, Kent County Council said.

Police refused to comment on media reports that the 19-year-old had been held captive in the home for 10 years by her parents.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, told the BBC the teenager had not been seen since she was seven.

The neighbour said the teenager, who is believed to have special education needs, had been taken out of primary school in Tenterden aged six.

Kent County Council said it had "received reports of concerns for the welfare of three adults at an address in Tenterden, including a 19-year-old girl".

Kent Police said two people had been released on bail.