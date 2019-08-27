Image caption The High Street in Maidstone was cordoned off following the stabbing

Four men have appeared in court over a fatal stabbing in Kent.

Andre Bent, from London, was attacked near a nightclub in Maidstone on Sunday morning.

Four men appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court earlier charged with violent disorder and remanded to appear at Medway Crown Court on 24 September.

A fifth man, 23, from London, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Bent died following a disturbance in the High Street at 03:00 BST on Sunday. Two knives were seized from the scene.

Yussef Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Crouch End; Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, Hornsey; Mohamed Gelani, 23, of Newland Road, Hornsey and Nathaniel Small, 22, of Boyton Road, Crouch End were in court this morning.

Campaign

Adedeji Adebanwo, works as a doorman for a number of town centre clubs, is organising a rally to campaign against knife crime in Maidstone.

He said: "Our police officers are doing a great job but we are asking for every one to join us.

"We want to feel safe in this town so we must stand together as one against crime of all sorts in Maidstone."

The date for the rally is yet to be confirmed.

