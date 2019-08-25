Image caption It is not clear why the artwork has been covered up

A Banksy mural showing a star being chiselled from the EU flag has been mysteriously covered with white paint and scaffolding.

The artwork appeared near Dover's ferry terminal in May 2017 on a building that was due to be demolished.

In 2017, the building's owners the Godden family said they were "exploring options for the retention, removal or sale" of the artwork.

It is not clear whether it has been painted over or removed for sale.

The Godden family previously lost a High Court battle after trying to sell another Banksy mural.

Deal Scaffolding said it was asked to supply scaffolding for general building work to be conducted on the building but was "unaware of any specific purpose".

Local residents have been speculating about the latest Banksy mystery, with some saying erecting the scaffolding was "cultural vandalism of the highest order".

But others said the building should still be demolished.