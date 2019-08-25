Image copyright @Nick_de_W Image caption The High Street in Maidstone remains closed

A man has been stabbed to death and four others have been injured in a town centre.

Police were called to a disturbance involving a number of people in Maidstone High Street at 03:00 BST.

A 21-year-old man who suffered injuries from stab wounds was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Four men from London, two aged 21 and the others aged 19 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Three of the four injured men were taken to a London hospital, with the fourth taken to a local hospital.

The High Street remains closed and anyone with any information has been asked to contact Kent Police.