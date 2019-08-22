Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Tesfit Brhane (left) and Hayleab Brhane were found guilty of rape

Two men have been sentenced to more than eight years in a young offenders institute after raping a woman at a house in Canterbury.

Tesfit Brhane, 19, and Hayleab Brhane, 20, had pleaded not guilty to rape but were convicted by a jury at Canterbury Crown Court.

The victim, in her early twenties, was attacked at a house in Downs Road.

She ran from the property and collapsed in the street. A passer-by found her and called the emergency services.

'Danger to society'

The pair were seen on CCTV getting into a taxi with the victim near to Canterbury East Station, after leading her away from the city centre during the early hours on 3 June 2018.

Hayleab was arrested at the property.

Tesfit had left, but handed himself into a London police station five days later, after officers released a picture of him appealing for information on his identity and whereabouts.

PC Ali Knott, said: "These men preyed upon a vulnerable woman who was walking alone and took advantage of her in the worst possible way.

"Rape is an abhorrent crime and the victim has suffered a great deal. No doubt this will stay with her for a long time. I would like to thank her for her bravery in reporting these men to us, who are clearly a danger to society."