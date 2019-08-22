Kent

Two men sentenced for raping a young woman in Canterbury

  • 22 August 2019
Tesfit Brhane (left) and Hayleab Brhane were found guilty of rape Image copyright Kent Police
Image caption Tesfit Brhane (left) and Hayleab Brhane were found guilty of rape

Two men have been sentenced to more than eight years in a young offenders institute after raping a woman at a house in Canterbury.

Tesfit Brhane, 19, and Hayleab Brhane, 20, had pleaded not guilty to rape but were convicted by a jury at Canterbury Crown Court.

The victim, in her early twenties, was attacked at a house in Downs Road.

She ran from the property and collapsed in the street. A passer-by found her and called the emergency services.

'Danger to society'

The pair were seen on CCTV getting into a taxi with the victim near to Canterbury East Station, after leading her away from the city centre during the early hours on 3 June 2018.

Hayleab was arrested at the property.

Tesfit had left, but handed himself into a London police station five days later, after officers released a picture of him appealing for information on his identity and whereabouts.

PC Ali Knott, said: "These men preyed upon a vulnerable woman who was walking alone and took advantage of her in the worst possible way.

"Rape is an abhorrent crime and the victim has suffered a great deal. No doubt this will stay with her for a long time. I would like to thank her for her bravery in reporting these men to us, who are clearly a danger to society."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites