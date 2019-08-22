Image copyright Maciee Stanford Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich on Saturday

The mother of six-year-old Lucas Dobson who died after falling into a river has thanked volunteers who helped with the search for her "beautiful boy".

Kirsty Furze said she and Lucas's father were overwhelmed by the support they had received, and Lucas would "never, ever be forgotten".

Their son slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, on Saturday while out fishing with his family.

His body was found on Wednesday in the river close to a jetty where he fell.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Furze said: "I just want to thank each and everyone of you. I'm so thankful for donations and the food and being out all hours searching for my baby and for the police and rescue and search team.

"I can not believe how much my baby has touched all your hearts.

"He was such a beautiful boy. Lucas is looking down on everyone saying thank you in his own way.

"Lucas will never, ever be forgotten.

"I'm so overwhelmed with the support I have had and so is Lucas's dad," she said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Officers from a police marine unit scoured the riverbank in the search for Lucas

Lucas's primary school in Deal also issued a tribute, saying his death had left the school community "deeply shaken".

Warden House Primary School said: "Our hearts are with Lucas' parents, family and friends at this harrowing time.

"It is now our role to help our school community to honour the memory of this wonderful little boy.

"We will take each step gently and support our children, families and community through this troubling time."

Hundreds of volunteers joined emergency crews in the search for Lucas over five days after he fell into the river between a boat and a jetty.

He was swept away by a strong current despite his father and two adults jumping into the water in an attempt to rescue him.

The town flag in Sandwich is currently flying at half mast, while a JustGiving page set up to help Lucas's family "give him the send off he deserves" has raised more than £4,000.