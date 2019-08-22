Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors examined three core services at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford

A health inspector has praised an NHS trust for heeding previous criticisms of standards to earn a "good" rating from the watchdog.

Dartford and Gravesham had been told it required improvement following its last inspection in November 2017.

But it has now been rated "good" in all but the safety category, where it still has to improve.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspector Nigel Acheson praised the trust's "committed, caring workforce".

However, it still has concerns over its finances.

The trust, which includes hospitals in north Kent and south-east London, was criticised in its previous report in March 2018, following inspections in November and December the previous year.

But following inspection of urgent and emergency care, medical care and surgery at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford in May and June this year, the CQC now rates it good overall.

Legal breaches

It is rated "good" for the effectiveness, level of care and responsiveness of its services and for leadership standards.

But it still requires improvement for the safety of its services and has been issued a requirement notice in respect of four legal breaches relating to safeguarding, care, governance and dignity and respect.

The CQC said the trust still required improvement in its provision of safe services.

Use of personal protective equipment by staff

"Safeguarding adults" training

Recognising adults and children at risk of abuse

Monitoring of medicine storage temperatures

Dr Acheson, the CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals in the south, said: "Our inspectors found a board that understood the challenges to providing high-quality, sustainable services.

"They were supported by a committed, caring workforce who treated patients with compassion and dignity while providing them with the emotional support they needed."

Inspectors said staff in urgent and emergency care treated patients with kindness and felt respected and valued by managers, but sometimes failed to control infection risk.

They also expressed concerns about the trust's financial sustainability after it recorded a deficit of nearly £20m.

