Image copyright Chloee Martin Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich on Saturday

Search teams are continuing the hunt for a six-year-old boy who fell into a river five days ago.

Hundreds of volunteers had been aiding efforts to find Lucas Dobson, who slipped into the River Stour while fishing in Sandwich, Kent, on Saturday.

They had worked alongside emergency crews to scour the area and surrounding fields.

On Tuesday, Kent Police said the river was its sole focus and asked the public to stay away from the search.

The force has recruited specialist rescuers armed with sonar equipment to examine the river.

Peter Faulding, of the Specialist Group International dive team, said they were all "working incredibly hard", in what continues to be a "very difficult" search, over miles of the river.