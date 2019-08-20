Image copyright Chloee Martin Image caption Lucas Dobson fell into the River Stour in Sandwich on Saturday

The search for a six-year-old boy, missing after he fell into a Kent river, has entered its fourth day.

Kent Police, fire crews, the Coastguard and divers reconvened in the morning.

Lucas was fishing with his father on Saturday when he slipped into the River Stour in Sandwich.

Peter Faulding, of the Specialist Group International dive team, said people were "pulling out all the stops" and "working incredibly hard" to find Lucas.

Image copyright Gareth Fuller / PA Image caption The little boy has not been seen since Saturday afternoon

He said it was proving to be a "very difficult search" due to incoming and outgoing tides.

He added: "There is a very fast water flow. My divers are on safety lines, and still get washed along.

"There are a lot of obstructions on the bottom of the river, too, and lots of dense reeds. There is zero vision."

The team is using high-frequency side scan sonar, which scans the riverbed and creates crystal-clear images of the miles of river they are scouring.

Image copyright Katie Keen Image caption Dozens of people joined a hope vigil in Ramsgate

Hundreds of volunteers joined the search over the past few days. Mr Faulding said it had been a "real community effort", and thanked everybody for their help.

The Salvation Army has also been on site, giving food and drinks to those helping the search.

Kent Search and Rescue, and officers from the police search and marine unit formed part of the search team.

Supt Amanda Tillotson said as time went on it became increasingly unlikely the boy would be found alive.

However, a series of hope vigils were held on Monday evening across Kent, with people lighting candles in an attempt to "light up the coast for Lucas".