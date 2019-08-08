Image caption Leslie Stelfox's medals were also stolen in 2014

A man has been arrested over the theft of a number of war medals from a 106-year-old veteran.

Leslie Stelfox served in the 7th Armoured Division, better known as the Desert Rats.

The World War Two medals were stolen from Mr Stelfox's home in Sittingbourne on Saturday, while he was in his garden watering the plants.

The medals have not yet been traced, Kent Police said.

His grandson Lee Stelfox said the medals - which included General Service, the 1945 Star, Italian Star and North Africa Star - held no monetary value but were hugely sentimental to his grandfather.

They were stolen once before when his flat was burgled in 2014, but were returned two months later.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.