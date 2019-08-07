Image copyright Sharon Jackson Image caption The couple were unable to access food or drinking water

An elderly couple were trapped in their bedroom without food or water for hours when a burst main flooded their home for the third time.

Eileen and Bill Jackson, aged 90 and 94, woke to find the downstairs of their home submerged in murky brown water.

Their family finally managed to reach them with food at about 14:00 BST.

The burst water main, in Stoke Road, High Halstow, Kent, has affected the supply at about 750 homes.

Southern Water has said it will carry out a full clean-up.

Image copyright Sharon Jackson Image caption The family say the same pipe bursts about every five years

The couple's daughter-in-law Sharon Jackson, who lives on the same site, said: "We couldn't get to them until this afternoon and they hadn't eaten or drunk anything and they can't get to their bathroom.

"They're in shock."

Mrs Jackson, who lives in Jacobs Lane, Hoo, discovered the flood at 07:30 and quickly alerted the couple. It is the third time their property has flooded in the 14 years they have lived there.

"Each time Southern Water promise us it will be the last," she said.

Image copyright Sharon Jackson Image caption The water flows down to the house through muddy fields

The Jacksons live about 100 metres from the burst pipe and the water runs down to their property through a field.

The family's septic tank was also submerged causing sewage to spill out into the garden.

Image copyright Sharon Jackson Image caption Southern Water say they will be carrying out a full clean-up

Southern Water crews have been onsite for much of the day to fix the problem and say people living nearby may be experiencing loss of supply or low pressure.

A spokesman said: "Customers may also notice some discolouration to the water, this is normal when there has been a disruption and is only temporary.

"We are working closely with our customers who've experienced flooding from the burst, and will be carrying out a full clean-up.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."