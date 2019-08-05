Image copyright NCA Image caption The National Crime Agency discovered a number of guns

A man has appeared in court charged with illegally importing 60 guns into the UK.

Border Force officers stopped a car in Dover on Friday morning and initially found one gun.

Further searches uncovered 59 more guns hidden in various parts of the car.

Robert Keogh, 37, from Dublin, appeared at Margate Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court next month.

