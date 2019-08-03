Renewed appeal after beer festival rape near Ashford
3 August 2019
Police have renewed their appeal for information after a woman was raped at a Kent pub.
Detectives said the woman was attacked late on Saturday 27 July at a pub in The Forstal, Mersham, near Ashford, while a beer festival was under way.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and bailed until 20 August while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Tristan Hardiman, of Kent Police, put out a fresh call for witnesses to come forward.