Image copyright Dreamland Image caption Popular Sunset Sessions at Dreamland boosted the business in 2017

A financially-troubled amusement park is being sold off by the council, following years of restoration.

Dreamland in Margate, Kent, was compulsory purchased by Thanet District Council in 2011, in a bid to revitalise the site.

It was leased to Sands Heritage Limited, and came out of administration in 2017. It now intends to buy the site subject to a deal being reached.

Dreamland will remain an amusement park for at least a decade under the terms.

It is being sold for an unknown sum, but Sands will have to meet the independent valuation of the site.

As part of the terms of sale, Sands will not be allowed to build houses on the site within the next decade, relieving the council of any public grant obligations related to the site, and the retaining current public parking levels.

Council leader Bob Bayford said: "Dreamland is an iconic heritage theme park with a very troubled past, brought back to life via the council's CPO and now ready to be returned to private sector ownership to ensure its long-term future."

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Dreamland is to stay as an amusement park for at least another decade under the terms of sale

He added: "Dreamland represents a current and potential liability to the council, with current and future costs which are unsustainable.

"Now is considered an optimum time to dispose of the site to the lessee and operator Sands Heritage Limited to safeguard its future and support regeneration."

Considered to be the oldest-surviving amusement park in Great Britain, the site of Dreamland - as it was re-named in 1920 - dates back to the British railway boom of the early 1870s. It was originally called Hall by the Sea.